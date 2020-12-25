State BJP leader hits out at DMK

CHENNAI

25 December 2020 02:38 IST

Party acting out of desperation, says BJP leader

The DMK petitioned the Governor on alleged corruption in the AIADMK government as it is unable to digest the fact that the Chief Minister’s Pongal cash gift was a “huge hit” among the people, BJP State president L. Murugan said on Thursday.

Accusing the DMK of indulging in false propaganda on the recently enacted farm laws, Mr. Murugan said the fast held by the DMK and its allies was a “massive flop” as farmers in the State welcomed the new laws. “The DMK’s false propaganda on the laws won’t work. They are afraid of the PM’s schemes reaching the farmers.”

Mr. Murugan also said the BJP had not held any talks with DMK leader M.K. Stalin’s brother M.K. Alagiri and he, like many others, was welcome to join the BJP if he wished to do so.

