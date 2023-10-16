Stanford varsity ranks MDRF diabetologists among top 2% researchers

October 16, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

Stanford University, in its current global ranking, has listed three scientists of Madras Diabetes Research Foundation as among the top 2% scientists in the field of endocrinology and metabolism.

They include V. Mohan, chairman of Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, who has been ranked 1st for the second consecutive year; R.M. Anjana, managing director of the centre and Guha Pradeepa, senior scientist at MDRF have been ranked 8th and 12th respectively.

Stanford University Global Ranking recognises work in the field of scientific research, measuring the impact and influence of the scientists based on their H index. It quantifies the productivity and impact of a researcher’s work.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Mohan had published 1,646 papers with 191.256 citations and H-index of 153, the highest among medical scientists in the country.

About 2.2% scientists (4,635) of the 210,199 from all fields of scientific research are from India.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.