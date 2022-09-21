Stalin writes to PM Modi to immediately secure release of Indians in captivity in Myanmar

The Chief Minister said the Tamil Nadu government has received information that nearly 300 Indians, including 50 Tamils were stuck in Myanmar facing severe hardships

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI:
September 21, 2022 15:57 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

M.K. Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urging him to urgently intervene and immediately rescue and safely repatriate nearly 300 Indians held in illegal captivity in Myanmar. File Photo | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urging him to urgently intervene and immediately rescue and safely repatriate nearly 300 Indians held in illegal captivity in Myanmar.

Mr. Stalin said the Tamil Nadu government has received information that nearly 300 Indians, including 50 Tamils were stuck in Myanmar facing severe hardships. 

“It is informed that they had initially gone to Thailand for IT related jobs through private recruitment agencies. It is now understood that they were forcibly taken from Thailand, to Myanmar for carrying out illegal jobs online. Further, reports are being received that they are physically assaulted by their employers on their refusal to do so,” Mr. Stalin said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tamil Nadu government was in touch with 17 of the Tamils who were desperately seeking the support of the government to intervene quickly and rescue them. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Stalin said considering the plight of our citizens, he was requesting the Prime Minister to instruct the Ministry of External Affairs to take up the issue with the authorities in Myanmar for the immediate rescue and safe repatriation of the Indians held in illegal captivity there.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Myanmar

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app