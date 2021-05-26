Stalin visits HLL Biotech

CHENNAI

26 May 2021 01:53 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday visited HLL Biotech Limited, a Union government enterprise in Chengalpattu district and urged the Centre to allocate funds to activate the unit for producing vaccines. Mr. Stalin said that the Tamil Nadu government would extend all help for producing vaccines from the vaccine lab of this unit at Thirukazhukkundram, an official release said.

HLL Biotech Limited Director Vijayan, Industries Secretary N. Muruganandam were present.

