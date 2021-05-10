Stalin urges Piyush Goyal for 20,000 Remdesivir vials a day

CHENNAI:

10 May 2021 13:22 IST

Presently, Tamil Nadu is being allocated about 7,000 Remdesivir vials a day and so far 2.05 lakh vials have been allocated to the State.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin spoke to Union Minister for Commerce Piyush Goyal over phone on Monday and urged for an allocation of at least 20,000 vials of Remdesivir a day to the State, even as it intensified the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The needs of government and private hospitals across the State would be catered to only if 20,000 vials of Remdesivir are allocated to Tamil Nadu,” Mr. Stalin told Mr. Goyal, according to an official release.

Mr. Goyal replied saying he would consider the request, it added.