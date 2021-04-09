Tamil NaduCHENNAI 09 April 2021 01:37 IST
Comments
Stalin urges cadre to serve the people
Updated: 09 April 2021 01:37 IST
DMK president M.K. Stalin on Thursday urged party workers to continue the ‘Ondrinaivom vaa’ (Let us unite) initiative and create awareness of the second wave of COVID-19.
In a statement, he told DMK workers to provide masks, sanitisers and kabasura kudineer to people.
He also told them to set up water pandals at public places during the summer. “We will get a favourable election result. But without waiting for it, continue to serve people,” he said.
More In Tamil Nadu
Read more...