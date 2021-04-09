Stalin urges cadre to serve the people

Chennai: An undated photo of DMK President MK Stalin ,in Chennai, Friday, March 26, 2021. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)(PTI03_26_2021_000347B)

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Thursday urged party workers to continue the ‘Ondrinaivom vaa’ (Let us unite) initiative and create awareness of the second wave of COVID-19.

In a statement, he told DMK workers to provide masks, sanitisers and kabasura kudineer to people.

He also told them to set up water pandals at public places during the summer. “We will get a favourable election result. But without waiting for it, continue to serve people,” he said.

