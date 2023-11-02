Stalin unveils sports infrastructure set up across Tamil Nadu

November 02, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday unveiled sports infrastructure set up across the State.

He also unveiled the foundation stone for sports infrastructure that are to be set up in various locations.

An indoor auditorium, a synthetic athletic track and a synthetic hockey turf, among others, have been set up by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu at a total cost of ₹23.14 crore, an official release said.

The Chief Minister also unveiled the foundation stone for various projects, to be implemented at a total cost of ₹49.79 crore. A boxing academy at Gopalapuram in Chennai and Chief Minister mini stadia at nine Assembly constituencies in the State are among the projects.

Ministers Duraimurugan, Udhayanidhi Stalin, M.P. Saminathan, T.R.B. Rajaa; MLA N. Ezhilan; Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials were present, among others, during the event in the Secretariat.

