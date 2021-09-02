Stalin to urge Modi to give up National Monetisation Pipeline

CHENNAI

02 September 2021 11:52 IST

The TN CM, in the Assembly on Thursday, said profit-making alone, was not the objective of PSUs

Reiterating that the proposed monetisation of assets of public sector undertakings would not augur well for the nation, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday said he would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give up the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP).

“Profit-making alone is not the objective of PSUs,” he said in the Legislative Assembly while replying to a special calling motion.

During the discussion, Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu said the State government’s views on the NMP should be taken into account because it had given land to PSUs.