ADVERTISEMENT

Stalin sees bid to snatch identity of Onam in the name of Vamana Jayanthi

August 28, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

People of Kerala will boycott these efforts, says the Chief Minister

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin

The harvest festival of ‘Onam’, celebrated in Kerala, is intertwined with the Dravidian culture, but there were attempts by a certain section to snatch its identity in the name of ‘Vamana Jayanthi’, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Monday.

Quoting from Maduraikanchi of the Sangam corpus, Mr. Stalin contended: “Some are trying to snatch the identity of Onam which is intertwined with Dravidian culture. The people of Kerala would boycott these efforts.” Onam was being celebrated not only as a harvest festival in Kerala but also to commemorate the homecoming of “Dravidian king Maveli who was defeated in deceit,” Mr. Stalin said.

The people of the country were aware and they would celebrate Onam in such a way to defeat attempts by selfish elements to divide people and benefit from the division, Mr. Stalin said.

The Chief Minister further wished that Onam be a day on which people pledged to protect India. “Let this year be the one in which entire India moves in the progressive political path put forth by the people of the South.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Stalin said that it was during the Chief Ministership of late leader M. Karunanidhi the State government declared local holiday for Onam in Kanniyakumari, Coimbatore, the Nilgiris and Chennai, which have a sizeable population of Keralites.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US