Stalin predicts DMK victory in all 234 seats

PUDUKOTTAI

09 February 2021 04:22 IST

DMK president M K Stalin on Monday claimed that the alliance led by his party would emerge victorious in all 234 Assembly constituencies in the coming elections. He also anticipated trouble in the ruling AIADMK from V K Sasikala, aide of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

“A person [Sasikala] has left Bengaluru with a flag [AIADMK] fitted on the car. Whatever should happen, will happen now. That is sure,” he said, speaking at a wedding ceremony of a party functionary in Pudukottai. He did not elaborate on it.

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Mr. Stalin charged that he had come to occupy the high post by “crawling up.”

Mr.Stalin, who was confident if an emphatic victory in the upcoming elections, said he was hearing the grievances of the people covering in all assembly segments in a phased manner.

“There is no doubt that the DMK is going to regain power in the forthcoming polls within three months”, Mr. Stalin claimed.

The DMK had initially organised a campaign christened "Vidiyilai Nokki StalininKural" (Stalin's voice for a new dawn) and had now embarked on "Ungal Thoguthiyil Stalin" (Stalin in your constituency) campaign to hear the grievances of the general public in all the 234 constituencies. The third phase of the campaign would commence on February 12, Mr. Stalin said.

“I had said at the party's district secretaries meeting earlier that the DMK's target was to win 200 seats. It is wrong. We are going to win all the 234 constituencies, the party is involved in hearing the grievances of the people in all segments.”