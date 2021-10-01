Tamil NaduCHENNAI 01 October 2021 14:04 IST
Stalin pays floral tributes to Sivaji Ganesan’s portrait
Friday marked the legendary actor’s birth anniversary
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday paid floral tribute to the portrait of late thespian Sivaji Ganesan on the latter’s birth anniversary in the manimandapam constructed in honour of the legendary actor, in Adyar, Chennai.
Ministers, Parliamentarians, legislators, friends and family members of the yesteryear actor were also present.
