Tamil Nadu

Stalin pays floral tributes to Sivaji Ganesan’s portrait

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, and family coming out after paying floral tributes to the statue and portrait of Sivaji Ganesan on his birth anniversary on Friday | Photo Credit: Velankanni Raj B
Special Correspondent CHENNAI 01 October 2021 14:04 IST
Updated: 01 October 2021 14:04 IST

Friday marked the legendary actor’s birth anniversary

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday paid floral tribute to the portrait of late thespian Sivaji Ganesan on the latter’s birth anniversary in the manimandapam constructed in honour of the legendary actor, in Adyar, Chennai.

Ministers, Parliamentarians, legislators, friends and family members of the yesteryear actor were also present.

