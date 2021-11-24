Stalin lauds martyr Palani

CHENNAI

24 November 2021 01:08 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday lauded late Havildar K. Palani for his valour in the face of the enemy attack in Galwan valley.

He was awarded the Vir Chakra posthumously by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Defence Investiture Ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday.

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said the President awarding the Vir Chakra to Havildar Palani was a matter of great pride. “His display of valour in Galwan valley is a sign of patriotism of the Tamils!”

