Tamil Nadu

Stalin instructs authorities to crack down on drug peddlers

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at a conference of District Collectors and Superintendents of Police at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Special Correspondent CHENNAI August 10, 2022 13:22 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 13:22 IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday instructed police officers to crack down on those selling drugs illegally and to freeze their properties. He chaired a conference of top officials and senior police officers with an exclusive agenda to eradicate drug menace in the State.

During his speech, Mr. Stalin said parents, school and college teachers and the managements of educational institutions too had the responsibility to monitor students from becoming victims of drug abuse. He instructed authorities to intensify vigilance around educational institutions.

The Chief Minister also underlined the importance of checking movement of illegal drugs from other States and highlighted the significance of the role of medical practitioners and psychiatrists in creating awareness against drug abuse.

Social organisations and non-governmental organisations should be involved in rescuing those who have fallen victims to drug abuse, Mr. Stalin said. "All these measures have to be undertaken by the society as a whole. Only with collective initiative, could we make Tamil Nadu a drug-free State."

The number of those addicted to drugs in Tamil Nadu was on the rise, Mr. Stalin said and further charged: "Though the previous government had not taken enough steps, our only consolation is that we are focusing on it now."

Though Tamil Nadu was better when compared to Gujarat and Maharashtra with regards to movement of illegal drugs, Mr. Stalin contended: "However, I'm not prepared to rest. Even if it is a drop of drug, it still indicates that there is movement of illegal drugs ."

"Tamil Nadu which is doing well in all fields should not let this menace grow here. We should never let that happen," Mr. Stalin said in the conference of District Collectors and Superintendents of Police at Kalaivanar Arangam here. Council of Ministers, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Home Secretary K. Phanindra Reddy, Director-General of Police C. Sylendrababu were also present at the meeting.

