Stalin inaugurates smart classrooms at Anna Institute of Management

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin inaugurating a building at Anna Institute of Management in Chennai on Monday. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Finance and Human Resources Management Minister and V. Irai Anbu, Chief Secretary, look on. | Photo Credit: S.R.RAGHUNATHAN

April 04, 2022 12:14 IST

The institute offers training to State and Central govt. officers