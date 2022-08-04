Tamil Nadu

Stalin inaugurates new buildings

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin flags off new tractors and farm equipment at the Secretariat in Chennai on August 4, 2022 | Photo Credit: S.R. Raghunathan
The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI: August 04, 2022 13:03 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 13:19 IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday, August 4, 2022, unveiled new buildings constructed for various departments and also flagged off tractors with farm equipment that are to be hired out to farmers in need.

Mr. Stalin virtually inaugurated new buildings constructed for the Revenue and Disaster Management Department constructed at a total cost of ₹30.73 crore, an official release said. These buildings have been constructed in Chennai, Coimbatore, Kallakurichi, Krishnagiri, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Virudhunagar districts.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Chief Minister also flagged off tractors equipped rotavators and nine tyne cultivators from the Secretariat campus. A total of 185 tractors, 185 rotavators, 185 nine tyne cultivators and other equipment have been procured by the Agricultural Engineering Department at a total cost of ₹22.34 crore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

These tractors and farming equipment are to be hired out to farmers at nominal hire charges fixed by the government. Mr. Stalin virtually unveiled new buildings for housing sub treasuries constructed at a total cost of ₹2.11 crore in Chengalpattu and Kallakurichi district.

Minister for Public Works E.V. Velu, Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam, Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Tamil Nadu
Read more...