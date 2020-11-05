Stalin has no moral right to seek ban on online lotteries, Law Minister says

VILLUPURAM

05 November 2020 14:30 IST

Minister C.Ve. Shanmugam said Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had gone on record stating that it was the firm stand of the Tamil Nadu government to abolish online lottery schemes

Tamil Nadu Law Minister C.Ve. Shanmugam on Thursday said DMK president M.K. Stalin had no moral right to demand a ban on online lottery games. According to him, the Leader of Opposition was merely indulging in “statement politics” on various issues.

Talking to journalists at Bommayarpalayam near Villupuram after laying the foundation stone to establish geotextile tubes as a shore-protection measure, Mr. Shanmugam said that it was indeed amusing that Mr. Stalin was seeking a ban on online lottery schemes.

When the AIADMK supremo Jayalalithaa was Chief Minister she had brought in a ban on the raffle scheme. Without having any moral right to demand a ban on the lottery scheme, the DMK leader was now showing himself up as champion of eradicating lottery schemes, the Minister said. No one has forgotten the fact that Mr. Stalin’s father and then Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi had shared a platform at the conference on classical languages in Coimbatore in 2006 with the one who was running lottery schemes in the State, Mr. Shanmugam said.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had gone on record stating that it was the firm stand of the State government to abolish online lottery schemes. This being a fact, the DMK leader now pretends to be fighting for eradication of raffle schemes, the Minister charged adding that Mr. Stalin is a politician known for issuing statements. This was clear even during his (Stalin`s) assertion recently during recent the NEET stir.

The DMK president has no moral right to speak about these issues although he could please himself by his statement politics, the Minister said.