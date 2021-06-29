Stalin hands over orders to beneficiaries

CHENNAI

29 June 2021 23:53 IST

‘Action taken on 1,21,720 petitions under grievance redressal scheme’

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday handed over orders of welfare schemes under the “Chief Minister in your constituency” programme to beneficiaries.

Action had been taken on 1,21,720 petitions, and 50,643 had already been resolved.

“Since 36,072 petitions did not have a postal address or contact number, action could not be taken on them. However, steps will be taken to trace them and address their concerns,” a release said.

In another 35,005 cases, action could not be taken in view of the lockdown restrictions in place. “Steps are being taken to address their concerns alternatively,” it added.

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present.