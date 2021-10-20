Stalin deputes Ministers to ensure development work in districts

CHENNAI

20 October 2021 01:33 IST

They will monitor the implementation of welfare schemes

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has named a few Ministers as in-charge to speed up development work, to monitor the implementation of welfare schemes and to coordinate relief measures during natural disasters in 16 districts across the State.

While Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru would be in-charge for Salem district, Cooperation Minister I. Periyasamy would be in-charge for Theni district.

Minister for Public Works E.V. Velu would look after Tirupattur and Kallakurichi districts, an official release said.

The other Ministers who have been named in-charge for various districts are: Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam (Dharmapuri), Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran (Tenkasi), Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu (Ramanathapuram), Minister for Rural Industries T.M. Anbarasan (Kancheepuram), Transport Minister R.S. Rajakannappan (Tirunelveli), Food Minister R. Sakkarapani (Tiruvarur), Electricity Minister V.Senthilbalaji (Coimbatore), Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R. Gandhi (Krishnagiri), Minister for Backward Classes Welfare S.S. Sivasankar (Perambalur), School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi (Thanjavur) and Minister for Environment Siva.V. Meyyanathan (Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam).