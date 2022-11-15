Stalin condoles film personality Krishna Ghattamaneni’s death

November 15, 2022 04:42 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condoled the death of Telugu actor Krishna Ghattamaneni, who breathed his last in the early hours of Tuesday.

In his condolence message, Mr. Stalin said the Telugu actor fondly known as ‘Superstar’ introduced several innovations in Telugu cinema and his death was an irreparable loss to Indian cinema.

Mr. Stalin extended his deep condolences to the actor’s son Mahesh Babu and other family members.