Stalin condoles film personality Krishna Ghattamaneni’s death

November 15, 2022 04:42 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The T.N. CM said the Telugu actor’s death was an irreplaceable loss to Indian cinema

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condoled the death of Telugu actor Krishna Ghattamaneni, who breathed his last in the early hours of Tuesday.

Trending

  1. Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
  2. India’s long-term strategy to transition to a ‘low emissions’ pathway involves more nuclear power, more ethanol
  3. Commuters are shunning Mumbai water taxis due to high ticket rate
  4. Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees starting this week, reports New York Times
  5. Stokes, Curran star as England win second ICC T20 World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT

In his condolence message, Mr. Stalin said the Telugu actor fondly known as ‘Superstar’ introduced several innovations in Telugu cinema and his death was an irreparable loss to Indian cinema.

Mr. Stalin extended his deep condolences to the actor’s son Mahesh Babu and other family members.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US