Stalin condoles film personality Krishna Ghattamaneni’s death

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condoled the death of Telugu actor Krishna Ghattamaneni, who breathed his last in the early hours of Tuesday.
Trending
- Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
- India’s long-term strategy to transition to a ‘low emissions’ pathway involves more nuclear power, more ethanol
- Commuters are shunning Mumbai water taxis due to high ticket rate
- Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees starting this week, reports New York Times
- Stokes, Curran star as England win second ICC T20 World Cup
ADVERTISEMENT
In his condolence message, Mr. Stalin said the Telugu actor fondly known as ‘Superstar’ introduced several innovations in Telugu cinema and his death was an irreparable loss to Indian cinema.
Mr. Stalin extended his deep condolences to the actor’s son Mahesh Babu and other family members.
ADVERTISEMENT