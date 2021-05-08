Stalin seeks cooperation of people during lockdown

CHENNAI

08 May 2021

‘Doctors say tally may go up in the next two weeks’

Fighting the COVID-19 would be challenging without imposing a complete lockdown between May 10 and 24, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Saturday and sought the cooperation of the people on the matter.

In his a televised address, Mr. Stalin said over 25,000 people were affected across the State every day: “Doctors say the rate of infection would be higher in the next two weeks. If it increases at this rate, it would be challenging to contain it.”

Recalling his meetings with official and experts, Mr. Stalin said they insisted on a lockdown.

Acknowledging that the livelihood of the poor and the downtrodden would be affected, he said: “But, if a lockdown is not imposed, it would be challenging to contain COVID-19.” He pointed out that States such as Kerala and had Karnataka had announced total lockdown.

Maintaining that his government would not be just for a party but for all, he said the government’s twin primary objectives were — prevent the spread of COVID-19 and rescue those infected by the virus.

“This virus has mutated for worse compared to the first wave. It is infecting the youth and children in large numbers. The death rate among the youth is on the rise. Within two or three days, it is infecting lungs,” he said.

According to doctors, there was rise in the death of even persons without co-morbidities, the Chief Minister said.