Tamil NaduCHENNAI 08 February 2022 01:13 IST
Sri Lanka Independence Day celebrated at High Commission
Updated: 08 February 2022 01:13 IST
Deputy High Commission of Sri Lanka in Chennai celebrated 74th independence day of Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka recently. The ceremony was inaugurated with the hoisting of country’s flag on the Chancery premises by D. Venkateshwaran, Deputy High Commissioner of Sri Lanka in Southern India. Prior to the official celebration, an alms giving prepared by the Mission Staff was offered to Ven. Buddawansalankara thero (Ven. Gauthama Mauriyar thero) of Rameswaram, said a press release.
