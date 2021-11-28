Special fare trains for Sabarimala fest, Christmas

MADURAI

28 November 2021 21:22 IST

Southern Railway is operating two fully-reserved special fare trains to clear extra rush of passengers during Sabarimala festival and Christmas.

Train No. 06005 Chennai Egmore– Nagercoil Junction Special will leave Chennai Egmore at 3.30 p.m. on December 23 (Thursday) and reach Nagercoil Junction at 4.20 a.m. the next day. Train No. 06006 Nagercoil Junction– Chennai Egmore Special will leave Nagercoil Junction at 3.10 p.m. on December 24 (Friday) and arrive at Chennai Egmore at 5.20 a.m. the next day.

Coach composition of these trains will be 1 AC First Class-cum-AC two-tier coach, 3 AC two-tier coaches, 2 AC three-tier coaches, 13 Sleeper Class coaches, 2 General Second Class coaches and 2 General Second Class with accommodation for differently abled persons and Luggage-cum-Brake vans.

Train No. 06006 Nagercoil Jn– Chennai Egmore Special will have additional stoppage at Mambalam.

Train No. 06004 Nagercoil Junction– Tambaram Special will leave Nagercoil Junction at 7.30 p.m. on December 26 (Sunday) and reach Tambaram at 7.55 a.m. the next day.

Train No. 06003 Tambaram- Nagercoil Junction Special will leave Tambaram at 4 p.m. on December 27 (Monday) and arrive at Nagercoil Junction at 4.20 a.m. the next day.

Their coach composition will be 1 AC two-tier coach, 5 AC three-tier coaches, 11 Sleeper Class coaches, 2 General Second Class coaches and 2 General Second Class with accommodation for differently abled persons and Luggage-cum-Brake vans.