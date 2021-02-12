‘Special courts will hear only cases against legislators’

CHENNAI

12 February 2021 01:34 IST

CJ says legislators themselves filed cases against others in special courts

The Madras High Court on Thursday made it clear that only cases filed against current and former Members of Parliament and Members of the Legislative Assembly shall be dealt with by special courts constituted for the purpose and that the latter shall not entertain cases filed by the legislators against others.

Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy passed an interim order to this effect while taking up a suo motu public interest litigation petition to ensure speedy trial of cases in the special courts. The Bench said, sometimes legislators filed cases against others and took them to special courts.

After Advocate General Vijay Narayan pointed out that a few judicial officer posts were lying vacant in the special courts in Chennai and that was causing a delay in disposal, advocate B. Vijay, representing the Registrar General, informed the court that all three vacancies in Chennai had been filled.

