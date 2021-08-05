Special court summons ex-CM, OPS

Chennai

05 August 2021 01:28 IST

A special court for exclusive trial of MLAs and MPs has ordered issuance of summons to AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami to appear before it on August 24 in connection with a defamation case filed by expelled party spokesperson V. Pugazhendhi.

In his complaint, Mr Pugazhendhi, expelled on June 14 for “indulging in anti-party activities”, alleged that the content of the letter of expulsion tarnished his image among party cadre. Therefore, he sought to prosecute the two leaders under Sections 499 (defamation) and 500 (punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code. He said that the letter made imputations against him without justification and was publicised in the media.

Taking the complaint on file, special judge N. Alicia recently ordered the issuance of summons to the two AIADMK leaders.

