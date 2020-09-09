SPB stable, continues to remain on life support

CHENNAI

Singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam is stable and continues to remain on ventilator and ECMO support, a health bulletin from MGM Healthcare, Chennai, said on Tuesday. Mr. Balasubrahmanyam was hospitalised in August after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The hospital said that he was awake and responsive, and his vital parameters were satisfactory.

His current clinical condition warranted an extended stay in the Intensive Care Unit, the hospital’s bulletin added.

