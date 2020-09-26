Tamil Nadu

SPB like a brother to me, says Yesudas

KJ Yesudas | Photo Credit: M Karunakaran
P.K. Ajithkumar Kozhikode: 26 September 2020 23:05 IST
Updated: 26 September 2020 23:08 IST

“We may not have been born to the same mother, but Goddess Saraswathi was our mother of music,” Mr. Yesudas said.

Singer K.J. Yesudas has said that S.P. Balasubrahmanyam, who died at Chennai on Friday aged 74, was like a brother to him.

“We may not have been born to the same mother, but Goddess Saraswathi was our mother of music,” Mr. Yesudas said. “We therefore lived like true brothers.”

The eminent singer said he would never forget the way SPB addressed him as anna (big brother). “He called me anna from the bottom of his heart,” he said. “Now he has gone away from me.”

