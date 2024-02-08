Spain conserves monuments of different religions: T.N. CM Stalin

February 08, 2024 01:48 pm | Updated 01:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday, February 8, 2024 said the happiest moment for him and the party cadres would be when the danger posed to Indian democracy is pulverised with the victory of the opposition INDIA Bloc in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

“INDIA bloc will achieve victory in the election in the similar manner my tour in Spain has achieved success. States including Tamil Nadu could achieve permanent development only when India’s democracy is saved. Let us prepare for the election as the field is awaiting,” he said in a statement writing about his tour in Spain to attract investment to Tamil Nadu.

Making a comparison between the demolition of Babri Masjid and the conservation of a third century fort in Toledo, a city in Spain, by successive rulers, he said the fort was restored and renovated by the rulers in the 15th century so that the future generation could cherish the cultural heritage and wealth of the nation.

“They have not demolished the fort because it was constructed by Kings practising a different religion. They do not indulge in hate politics on the basis of religion. Toledo continues to remain a cultural identity of Judaism, Christianity and Islam. Such cultural pride and plurality alone will make India great,” he said.

Reiterating the need for teaching history to every generation to make them aware of the great tradition, Mr. Stalin said failure to impart it would pave the way for “distortion of history by a crow which had no history.”

“It will distort our culture and impose its dominance over our language. It will spread canards and misinformation for the sake of politics. If the youth are aware of their history and culture, they will identify those who spread canards and chase away them with their right to vote,” he said.

Mr Stalin contended the success of his tour was explained by the Memoranda of Understanding signed (MoUs) with nine companies to the tune of ₹3,440 crore.

He also recalled the remarks of Dinesh K. Patnaik, Indian Ambassador to Spain, that Tamil Nadu would always fulfil the promise it made to the investors and the companies that had invested in the state had realised the government’s support.

Explaining why Tamil Nadu was an ideal state for investment, the Chief Minister said unlike countries such as China, Spain and other European countries, Tamil Nadu was endowed with a young population and it was a big human resource.

“The Dravidian Model government is doing everything to provide them education and skill development. We have to do a lot more,” he said.

