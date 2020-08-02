Southern Railway refunds ticket fares

CHENNAI

Southern Railway has refunded ₹46.48 crore to passengers through its Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters in the State.

An amount of ₹64.49 crore was disbursed through the six divisions of which two — Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad — are in Kerala. Fare was refunded to about 12 lakh passengers who cancelled their tickets.

In a press release, the Southern Railway said Chennai division topped with a disbursal of ₹27.10 crore, followed by Salem (₹7.44 crore), Madurai (₹6.81 crore) and Tiruchi (₹5.13 crore).

Counters were opened in a staggered manner in all railway stations in the State, including Dr. MGR Chennai Central, Egmore, Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Salem, Karur, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tirunelveli and Dindigul.

Care is being taken to ensure that all safety protocols such as provision of hand sanitisers and physical distancing were followed at the counters, the release added.