Southern Railway is nodal agency for upgrading Chennai-Bengaluru route

11 November 2021 01:41 IST

It aims at operating trains at 160 kmph

Southern Railway has been selected as the nodal agency by the Indian Railways for upgrading the Chennai-Bengaluru route to operate trains at the speed of 160 kmph.

The Indian Railways issued the policy for increasing the speed to 160 kmph on eight identified routes.

The Southern Railway would prepare the detailed project report (DPR) for the Chennai-Bengaluru route. The entire length of the section is 362 km.

A senior official said the DPR is planned to be outsourced to a private agency as it involved two railway zones.

Technical works

It would identify the civil engineering works in the route, which comprise of assessing the number of level crossing gates, permanent speed restrictions, conditions of track and fittings, and strength of the bridges. Other electrical engineering works include assessing the present power capacity, the number of traction substations, and signal and telecom works.

From a mechanical engineering part, the DPR would assess the existing maintenance facilities of rolling stock and recommend automated maintenance facilities.

Eight routes

The eight proposed high-speed routes identified in the country are Chennai-Delhi, Chennai-Mumbai, Chennai -Howrah, Chennai-Bengaluru, Chennai-Hyderabad, Mumbai-Howrah, Bengaluru-Hyderabad and Howrah-Puri. Chennai takes five routes.