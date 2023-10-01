ADVERTISEMENT

SOS Children’s Villages India participates in Shramdaan for Swachhata

October 01, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

SOS Children’s Villages India, a non-profit organisation dedicated to childcare, organised a cleanliness drive across its various locations nationwide, in commemoration of the ninth anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission, initiated in 2014.

Sumanta Kar, CEO of SOS Children’s Villages India, said: “As an organisation, we recognise the paramount importance of hygiene and cleanliness for children as they are the future guardians of our planet. Instilling the values of cleanliness and hygiene from a young age not only ensures their physical well-being but also shapes them into resilient individuals, enabling them to grow into their strongest selves.”

