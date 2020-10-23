Soorarai Pottru release put off

CHENNAI

23 October 2020 02:00 IST

‘A few NOCs are still pending approval’

The release of actor Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru on Amazon Prime Video, slated for October 30, has been put off.

The film’s scheduled release had generated considerable buzz since it was one of the first big Tamil films to see a direct release on an OTT platform.

In a statement on Thursday, the actor said, “Soorarai Pottru is a film very close to our hearts and we feel very passionately for this compelling and inspiring story. Unfortunately, the wait for the film’s release will now be a little longer than anticipated.”

The actor said that since the film focused on the aviation industry, they had to deal with multiple permissions and norms owing to the fact that they were dealing with the real Indian Air Force aircraft and security.

“A few NOCs are still pending for approval and we understand that the wait is inevitable as this adverse time is demanding more focus on the nation and its priorities than anything else.”

Soorarai Pottru, directed by Sudha Kongara, is said to be based on the life of G.R. Gopinath, the founder of Air Deccan.

Along with his statement, the actor took to his social media pages and shared another song from Soorarai Pottru.