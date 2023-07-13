ADVERTISEMENT

Smoke emanates from Bengaluru-bound double decker train near Gudiyattam

July 13, 2023 12:48 pm | Updated 12:50 pm IST - VELLORE

The train that was halted briefly, resumed its journey after a delay of 15 minutes. No one was injured in the incident, police said.

The Hindu Bureau

The Bengaluru-bound double-decker superfast train was halted near Gudiyattam railway station in Vellore after passengers noticed smoke emitting from the wheels of the train on July 13, 2023. Photo: Special Arrangement

A Bengaluru-bound double-decker superfast train was halted near Gudiyattam railway station in Vellore after passengers noticed smoke emanated from the wheels of the train on Thursday (July 13) morning.

Railway officials said that the Chennai - Bengaluru double-decker superfast train was heading towards Gudiyattam railway station at 9.32 a.m. when a few passengers found smoke emanating from under the wheels of Coach six (C-6) of the train.

They informed the loco pilot in the train, who halted the train and alerted the station manager of Kavanur railway station. As the train was on the downline before platform one of Gudiyattam railway station, the station manager in Gudiyatham was informed about the incident by Kavanur SM.

Subsequently, a team of railway engineers and Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Gudiyattam railway station rushed to the spot and undertook repairs to put the train back in order. The smoke was stopped and the train resumed its journey at 9.47 a.m towards Bengaluru.

Railway officials said that smoke started to emit from the wheels of the train due to overheating of the brackbinding. A case has been registered by Jolarpet railway police. Further investigation is on, railway officials said.

