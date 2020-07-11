Skill development training for students

CHENNAI

11 July 2020 00:58 IST

A total of 1,140 students of first, second and third year B.Tech programme at the SRM University in Andhra Pradesh have registered for online internship programme in areas of their choice.

The university has tied up with Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) to offer students training for a period of 30 to 45 days. The students will be exposed to the real-world experience and live projects using industry tools such as android and web development utilising Reach JS and Django, Python, embedded printed circuit board and AWS cloud.

The programme is offered in two phases with 821 students in the first phase while the rest will undergo the same in the second phase. The internship is aimed at preparing students for jobs in information technology and core sectors, university officials said.

