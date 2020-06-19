Skeletal remains of a child excavated as part of Keeladi’s 6th phase excavation

MADURAI:

19 June 2020 21:07 IST

Skeletal remains of a child were excavated from Konthagai village, part of the sixth phase of ongoing excavations in the ancient site of Keeladi here on Friday.

The skeleton was found buried between two terracotta urns that were also found on the same day. It was 75 cm in height and was found 0.5 m below surface level.

Excavations are currently taking place at Keeladi, Konthagai, Manalur and Agaram villages in Sivaganga district. Konthagai village, located around 2 km from Keeladi, is believed to be a burial site.

Deputy Director of Archaeology and in-charge of the excavations R. Sivanandam said that when the team began excavating, they first found the mouth and the hand in the remains. The lid of the two urns were also exposed at the same time. “The rest of it followed soon,” he said.

Mr. Sivanandam said that the gender of the skeletal remains will be determined in two days time. He added that the process of carbon dating needs to be completed to determine the age of the child. It cannot be revealed yet, he said.

Two other skeletal remains of adults were found at Konthagai during this phase. A total of 15 urns have been found till date. A gold coin that is said to have been used extensively in the 17th century AD, some shells and pots, have also been found during the excavation, in all four sites.