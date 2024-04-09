ADVERTISEMENT

Sight screening camp for the underprivileged launched in Thiruvanmiyur

April 09, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

Around 100 members of the underprivileged community were given spectacles

The Hindu Bureau

The India Vision Initiative (IVI) has launched a screening camp at Valluvar Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur. A mobile eye unit with vision screening and diagnostic facilities will screen people in the locality. Australian Consul General Silai Zaki commissioned the unit and commended the IVI for its service. Vinod Daniel, chief executive officer, IVI, and Sivaramakrishnan L., corporate social responsibility manager of Five-Star Business Finance Limited, which is supporting the campaign, participated. Mr. Vinod said that apart from screening, the underprivileged people would also be diagnosed for ocular conditions. Around 100 members of the underprivileged community were given spectacles.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US