SHRC takes cognisance of woman IPS officer’s complaint

CHENNAI

27 February 2021 00:28 IST

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of an incident of the woman IPS officer who was stopped by SP, Chengalpattu, while she was proceeding to lodge a harassment complaint against senior IPS officer Rajesh Das.

The matter was taken cognisance based on a news item that appeared in an English newspaper on Friday. The SHRC directed the Home Secretary and Director-General of Police to file a detailed report within two weeks.

