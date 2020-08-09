Tamil NaduMadurai 09 August 2020 10:47 IST
Comments
Sholavandan MLA tests positive for COVID-19
Updated: 09 August 2020 11:00 IST
I am asymptomatic and have no other trouble, says Manickam
Sholavandan MLA, K. Manickam, has been admitted to a private hospital in Madurai for COVID-19 treatment.
The ruling party MLA said that after he developed symptoms of tiredness, he went for a health check at the private hospital on Saturday. A CT scan report suggested he had chest congestion and was advised to get admitted for COVID-19 treatment.
The MLA said that he had not taken a swab test.
“I am asymptomatic and have no other trouble,” he said.
More In Tamil Nadu
Read more...