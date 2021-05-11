Shakeel Akther is DGP, CB-CID

CHENNAI

11 May 2021 01:37 IST

Kandaswamy made Director, Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption

The State Government on Monday transferred Director General of Police, Training, Md. Shakeel Akhter and posted him to head the Crime Branch CID, the premier investigation agency of the Tamil Nadu police.

Mr. Akhter is a 1989-batch IPS officer and has served the State police in different capacities, including ADGP, Crime, Chairman & Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation etc. He led the special team of the Tamil Nadu police that shot dead dreaded Al Umma activist Imam Ali and his supporters in Bengaluru in 2002. He is a Z-Scale protectee and recipient of the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2014.

Among other transfers, Special DGP P. Kandaswamy has been posted as Director, Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption in the existing vacancy.

Mr. Kandaswamy, as DIG on deputation with the Central Bureau of Investigation, headed the special team that arrested Amit Shah, who was then the Home Minister of Gujarat, in July 2010, in the Sohrabuddin fake encounter case. Mr Shah was later discharged from the case by the court.

ADGP M. Ravi, who was heading the Special Task Force was posted as ADGP, Administration, Chennai. Inspector-General of Police C. Easwaramoorthy was transferred and posted as IGP, Internal Security, Chennai, in the existing vacancy.

N.Z. Asiammal, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Technical Services, was transferred and posted as DIG, Intelligence, Chennai, in the existing vacancy. Tiruvallur Superintendent of Police P. Aravindan was posted as Superintendent of Police, Special Branch CID, in the place of P. Saravanan.

S. Saravanan, SP/Principal, Police Recruitment School, Perurani, Thoothukudi, was posted as SP, Organised Crime Intelligence Unit, Chennai, in the place of P.K. Pethu Vijayan. R. Thirunavukkarasu, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mylapore, Chennai was posted as SP, Security Branch CID-I replacing C. Raja and P. Swaminathan, DCP, Modern Control Room, Chennai, was posted as SP, Security Branch CID-II in the place of T.P. Suresh Kumar.