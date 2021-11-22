SFI demands arrest of college correspondent

22 November 2021 20:15 IST

Cadre submit petition to Dindigul Collector

DINDIGUL

Students’ Federation of India (SFI) cadre urged Dindigul police to arrest private nursing college correspondent Jothi Murugan, who is facing charges of abusing some girl students.

After submitting a memorandum to Collector S. Visakan at the Collectorate, the SFI cadre told newsmen that though the police had arrested college warden Archana, there was a delay in arresting the key accused. Only a committee should run the college, they said.

In Theni, Democratic Youth Federation of India cadre submitted a petition to Collector K.V. Muralidharan in connection with the death of a homeopathic practitioner, Srinivasan.

They told reporters that Srinivasan committed suicide at his clinic in Periyakulam three days ago. His wife, also a homeopathic, stated in her complaint to the police that a top official in Health Department, who had demanded bribe to allow the clinic to run, was responsible for her husband’s death.

They said the official’s premises should be raided by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption police as there were numerous complaints of corruption against him. He should be immediately arrested and suspended from the post, they demanded.