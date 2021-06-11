Seven deaths in Madurai, four in Virudhunagar

MADURAI/VIRUDHUNAGAR

11 June 2021 21:28 IST

Madurai recorded 283 new COVID-19 cases on Friday to register an overall case tally of 69,597.

Seven deaths were recorded in the district with which its death toll went up to 1,016.

A total of 1,060 persons were discharged from various hospitals and healthcare facilities in the district.

Virudhunagar recorded 290 fresh cases and 485 discharges, following which the number of active cases stands at 3,219.

With four new fatatalities, the district’s death toll has increased to 479. However, the medical bulletin has given details of only three deaths – all the victims were women aged above 50.