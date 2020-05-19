Seven arrested in Vaniyambadi for peddling ganja

The police said 21 kg of ganja was seized during the raid at the house of history-sheeter Maheswari in Vaniyambadi. Photo: Special Arrangement

TIRUPATTUR

19 May 2020 19:33 IST

21 kg of the substance, ₹20 lakh seized from history-sheeter Maheswari

The district police arrested seven persons, including a history-sheeter, in connection with ganja peddling. Among those arrested included three juveniles, police sources said.

Based on a tip-off, a police team led by Vaniyambadi DSP V. Balakrishnan launched a raid at the residence of the history-sheeter, S. Maheswari, 38, at Nethaji Nagar on Sunday.

Tirupattur Superintendent of Police, P. Vijayakumar said, “21 kg of ganja and ₹20 lakh in cash were seized during the raid. The investigation revealed that the accused had earned a huge sum of money and bought immovable assets with that.”

“We have taken steps to recover the properties and hand them over to the government. The evaluation of properties are underway and in this raid we have seized about 40 documents of the properties owned by the accused,” Mr. Vijayakumar said.

A total of nine persons were involved in the case. While seven of them were arrested, two accused had absconded. “Maheswari and her son S.Devendhiran,19, A. Usha, 35, C.Kaviya, 18, and three juveniles were arrested,” a police source said.

A search has been launched to nab the absconders. Vaniyambadi taluk police registered a case against the accused under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Maheswari was arrested several times for illegal sale of spurious liquor in and around Vaniyambadi and was also detained under the Goondas Act in 2017, police sources added.