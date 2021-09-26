Sengadu villagers screened for chronic kidney disease

CHENNAI

26 September 2021

62-member team from RGGGH took up the initiative

After four patients from the same locality were diagnosed with chronic kidney disease and required dialysis, a team from the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) took up a survey, and launched a screening initiative in Sengadu village, Sriperumbudur, on Saturday.

“Our team took up a preliminary survey and found that there were a total of eight patients with chronic kidney disease on Pillaiyar Koil Street of Sengadu. Residents told us that 10 persons had died earlier, but this needs to be clarified. While the department of community medicine took up a complete survey and general examination, the department of nephrology has started screening the families,” E. Theranirajan, dean of the RGGGH, said.

A 62-member team from the hospital took up the initiative in Sengadu on Saturday. There are 387 families, comprising 1,550 members, in the village.

Samples were lifted from the residents for running tests for complete blood count, creatinine and urine albumin levels. Blood pressure too was checked, the dean explained.

“Early detection is key in treating kidney diseases. We started complete house-to-house screening to see if any of them had symptoms and signs of chronic kidney diseas. We will also ascertain why residents from the same locality suffered from chronic kidney disease,” Mr. Theranirajan added.