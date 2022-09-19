Send critical response team to assess H1N1 spread in Tamil Nadu, Annamalai tells Union Health Minister

There is a spike in cases among young children, he tells Mansukh Mandaviya 

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 19, 2022 19:09 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

K. Annamalai | Photo Credit: File photo

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai wrote to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya requesting him to depute a critical response team to Tamil Nadu to assess the increase in H1N1 cases in the State, and provide assistance to the State government.

In his letter, Mr. Annamalai said the State was reporting a rise of 200 cases every day and the total cases now stood at 1,044. As per the State’s Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, there were 364 active H1N1 influenza cases. “The worry is that there is a spike in H1N1 cases among young children. Puducherry has reported that around 600 children with H1N1 influenza symptoms have visited the government hospital daily in the past few days,” he added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Annamalai said the spike in cases in Puducherry was now spreading to Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app