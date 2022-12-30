ADVERTISEMENT

Seismic survey data helps detect petroleum in Assam basin

December 30, 2022 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

They used the method to analyse data from seismic surveys and well logs from north Assam region, known for petroleum reserve.

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras researchers have developed a statistical approach to characterise subsurface rock structure and detect petroleum and hydrocarbon reserves.

They used the method to analyse data from seismic surveys and well logs from north Assam region which is known for petroleum reserve. The researches said they were able to accurately get information on the rock type distribution and hydrocarbon saturation zones at a depth of 2.3 km.

Rajesh R. Nair, faculty in petroleum engineering programme in the department of ocean engineering, led the study whose findings were published in The Nature. Researchers M. Nagendra Babu and Venkatesh Ambati co-authored the article.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Nair said that the challenge to imaging underground structures arise from the low resolution of the seismic images and the difficulty in correlating the data from well log and seismic surveys. His team had developed a method to predict hydrocarbon zones from complex well logs and seismic data.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US