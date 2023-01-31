Seeman should stop making claims about those who are no more, says Congress floor leader K. Selvaperunthagai

January 31, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee’s floor leader, K. Selvaperunthagai, on Tuesday criticised Naam Tamilar Katchi founder Seeman for making an allegation that deceased Erode East MLA, E Thirumahan Everaa, didn’t perform his duties as an MLA of Erode East constituency.

Mr. Selvaperunthagai further said that Mr. Seeman’s claim that Thirumahan had discussed joining Naam Tamilar Katchi was not true.

“I knew Thirumahan very well and he shared many things with me during our interactions. Never did he speak about Seeman or his party. It is possible that he may have spoken to Mr. Seeman when he was still involved with Periyarist organisations. He may have had a friendly relationship with Seeman, but never would he have spoken about joining his party,” he said.

Mr. Selvaperunthagai added that people in Erode East constituency would talk about how Thirumahan functioned as their MLA.

“Mr. Seeman always talks about those who are dead because he knows that they wouldn’t come back to correct him. He never changes despite being criticised on social media. He must stop making claims about those who are no more,” he said.

Campaign trail

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan is expected to campaign for the Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan in the by-poll to be held on February 28. Party sources said that the party would soon form an election committee in the constituency and that they would discuss with the alliance partners when Mr. Haasan would seek votes for the Congress party.