Schools reopen for classes I to VIII in Tamil Nadu

01 November 2021 13:15 IST

Some districts declare a holiday due to rains.

Even the steady drizzle on Monday morning could not dampen the spirits of teachers, in schools across Chennai, eagerly waiting to welcome students of classes I to VIII back on campus.

Schools across Tamil Nadu were scheduled to reopen for primary and middle school classes from November 1 after a gap of nearly 20 months. Steady rains in some districts however led to a holiday being declared for schools for the day. This included Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Tiruvarur and Vellore.

Across schools, students had their temperature checked at the entrance and masks were distributed for those who hadn’t worn one.

In Chennai, students at the Lady Willingdon Girls Government Model Higher Secondary School were welcomed with new stationery, chocolates and geometry boxes. “Over the last one week, we had parents coming to school and enquiring with us about the arrangements in place and whether they can send their children back. Most of our parents are daily wage earners and they were keen on sending children back to school so that they are looked after well,” said Eswari Gopalan, headmistress. She said that the school was taking all steps to ensure the safety of children on campus.

“I have told my son to keep wearing his mask, and to regularly wash his hands. Young children tend to also share their things and they have been asked to avoid this as much as possible,” said Radha, a parent whose son started Class I.

For students of classes I and II, it was their first time attending physical classes with their classmates since schools remained shut through the previous academic year. The strength in many government and corporation schools too has increased for the current academic year.

Owing to the student strength, some schools have also opted to have a shift system in place. Kalai Selvi, headmistress, Government Primary School in Padikuppam said, that while students of class V will come to school every day, the other classes would attend physical classes thrice a week.

“Students of classes I and III will be in school on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and students of classes II and IV will be there on the other days,” she said.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s visit

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin visited the Chennai Corporation School in Maduvankarai on Monday morning where he inspected the safety norms implemented for the students and the other arrangements made to welcome them back on campus. He also distributed chocolates to some primary school students there.