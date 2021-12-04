School staff held under POCSO Act

TIRUCHI

04 December 2021 00:10 IST

A 52-year-old correspondent of a government-aided school in Tiruchi was arrested on Friday for sexually assaulting a minor girl student on the institution’s premises.

The Srirangam all-women police arrested the accused, M. James, of Bharathi Nagar in Vannarpettai, acting on a complaint lodged by the victim on Friday.

The accused’s wife, Stella Mary, who worked as a teacher at the same school, was also arrested for failing to report the incident and allegedly trying to cover it up after being approached by the girl for intervention.

Police sources said the girl was staying in the school’s hostel. She is said to be under the care of her aunt. James is alleged to have sexually harassed her from August.

The police held a detailed inquiry with James and his wife before arresting them under sections of the POCSO Act.