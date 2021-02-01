Sasikala out of hospital, car sports AIADMK flag

BENGALURU/CHENNAI

01 February 2021 02:26 IST

AIADMK flag on her car raises eyebrows

V.K. Sasikala, close aide of late AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, was discharged from Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru at noon on Sunday.

Ms. Sasikala, wearing a mask and gloves, was driven out of the hospital in a car displaying the AIADMK flag on the bonnet, amid heavy security and a large crowd of supporters.

Ms. Sasikala, who completed her four-year sentence in a disproportionate assets case, is scheduled to return to Tamil Nadu only after a week’s stay at the Prestige Golfshire Club near Kempegowda International Airport in keeping with COVID-19 protocols, sources said.

She was admitted to hospital after contracting COVID-19, just days before her release from Parappana Agrahara prison on January 27.