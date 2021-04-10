Santhosh Kumar is law varsity V-C

CHENNAI

10 April 2021 01:19 IST

N.S. Santhosh Kumar was appointed on Friday as the Vice-Chancellor of the Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University.

He will hold the post for three years with effect from the date of his assumption of office. Mr. Kumar, who has about 26 years of teaching experience, is serving as the Director of Legal Studies for seven years now.

He has authored two books and held several administrative posts, such as the Principal of the Madras Law College; Government Law Colleges at Coimbatore, Tiruchi and Tirunelveli; and Chairman, Vice-Chancellor Convener Committee of the TNDALU.

He has been on the Senate and Syndicate as member in TNDALU, University of Madras, Madurai Kamaraj University and other State Universities for the past seven years.

He was instrumental in starting seven new law colleges and introducing 11 new Master of Law courses, according to a release. from Governor Chancellor Banwarilal Purohit's office.

He contributed to the improvement of infrastructure in law colleges to the tune of ₹816 crore.

Mr. Purohit handed over the appointment letter to Mr. Kumar in Raj Bhavan.