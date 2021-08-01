SAIL campaign to reach out to rural consumers

CHENNAI

01 August 2021 01:00 IST

Steel Authority of India (SAIL), one of the country's largest steel makers, has undertaken a brand awareness campaign in the State for its newly launched ‘SAIL-SeQR-TMT’ bars through the ‘Media Post’ arm of the Department of Posts.

This would help SAIL maintain its thrust on meeting the needs of people in remote corners. The per capita consumption of steel is only 19 kg in rural parts against India average of 74 kg.

SAIL has taken up the campaign in the State to create awareness about its rural presence through the department, which has a wide network of post offices.

Advertising

Advertising

The department offers the advertisement concept to help the corporate and the government organisations to reach out to consumers.

SAIL has also launched a portal, www.sailsteelonline.com, for online sales of its products, said a press release.